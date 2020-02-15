Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO)(OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 6, 2020, it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing and raised $3,510,727 through the issuance of 10,030,648 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.35 per Share (the "Offering").

The Company has paid Finder's fee consisting of 7% cash and has issued compensation warrants equal to 7% of the number of Shares issued to investors introduced to the Company by the Finder (each a "Compensation Warrant"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share for a period of 12 months from the closing at an exercise price of $0.42 per share.

The Shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance, pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws.

The net proceeds raised from the sale of this Offering will be used by the Company to fund development of the Company's current and new technology programs, the buildout of its new Calgary Innovation Centre, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro facilitates the transition to clean energy by providing products and services to manufacturers to increase the efficiency and reliability of power systems, including electric motors, generators and batteries. Exro's patented technology enhances energy systems by dynamically sensing and adapting variable inputs and optimally matching them to desired outputs, creating measurable performance gains and extended lifespan. The widespread applications of the technology apply to optimizing the performance of electric vehicles, UAVs, and ship drives, as well as pumps, industrial motors, and energy capture from wind and tides.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe", "may", "would", "could", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's intention to commercialize its product in the near term. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

