

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday and as investors digested data that showed Japan's economy contracted more than expected in the fourth quarter.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 217.38 points or 0.92 percent to 23,470.21, after touching a low of 23,335.99 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed lower on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is down 0.3 percent, while Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent.



The major exporters are lower despite a slightly weaker yen. Sony is declining more than 2 percent, while Canon, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are all lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 1 percent. Among auto stocks, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor are declining almost 1 percent each.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing more than 4 percent and Inpex is down almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose Friday.



Among the few major gainers, Yokohama Rubber is rising more than 3 percent.



Conversely, Kirin Holdings is losing almost 7 percent, Kubota Corp. is lower by almost 5 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings is declining more than 4 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report that Japan's gross domestic product was down an annualized 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 3.8 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior.



Japan will also release final December numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed in choppy trading on Friday following the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data. While the Commerce Department released a report before the start of trading showing U.S. retail sales rose in line with estimates in January, closely watched core retail sales came in unchanged. The Federal Reserve also released a report showing a continued decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of January, as unseasonably warm weather led to another steep drop in utilities output.



While the Dow edged down 25.23 points or 0.1 percent to 29,398.08, the Nasdaq inched up 19.21 points or 0.2 percent to 9,731.18 and the S&P 500 crept up 6.22 points or 0.2 percent to 3,380.16.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices surged higher on Friday with traders creating fresh long positions amid hopes the coronavirus impact may not weigh on the global economy for long. WTI crude ended up $0.63 or about 1.2 percent at $52.05 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX