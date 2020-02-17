AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 04:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 14/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 154.6903 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54100 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 47044 EQS News ID: 976517 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2020 22:21 ET (03:21 GMT)