

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan industrial production rose at a softer pace in December, than in the initial estimate, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in December. In the initial estimate production increased 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, shipments rose 0.3 percent in December and inventories decreased 0.9 percent. The inventory ratio gained 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 3.1 percent in December. According to the initial estimate production decreased 3.0 percent.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization fell 0.4 percent on month in December, and dropped 7.4 percent from a year ago.



