Celigo Announces Partnership with SangIT Israel to Resolve Data Integration Needs

SAN MATEO, California, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, today announced its partnership with SangIT Israel. SangIT Israel is a leading iPaaS consulting firm in the Israeli market. By partnering with Celigo, SangIT Israel will be able to provide clients with pre-packaged integration solutions that will connect hundreds of cloud and on-Prem applications such as Salesforce, Concur, Microsoft, Jira, Zuora, Zendesk, Shopify, and many more, seamlessly and automatically.

"SangIT teams are very experienced in the core business application integration, such as ERP, CRM, BI, PLM, QMS," said Roman Mitshel, VP Sales at SangIT Israel. "The Celigo platform will enable SangIT customers to evaluate and adopt iPaaS. The Celigo integrations will save our customers time with a complete iPaaS and pre-built integrations designed to get them up and running quickly."

SangIT provides global B2B and B2C integration solutions either on Cloud or On-Premises environments. SangIT will leverage the integration flows of Celigo's Integration templates to jump-start integrations between the core tools their customers use within their workflow.

"As more organizations deploy applications to automate business processes, integrating across them is key," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "Our EMEA presence continues to grow, and we're thrilled to partner with SangIT as a part of our global outreach to provide their customers with the leading integration solution."

The Celigo Integrator.io iPaaS enables partners and customers to expand using functional consultants and tech-savvy business users, without having to spin up developer-led, long, expensive integration projects. Celigo offers a guided approach to application integration by offering an intuitive step-by-step wizard and integration assistants and templates for hundreds of applications.

The partnership will be kicking off with the joint webinar titled "How Israeli Companies Automate Business Processes in NetSuite with Integration" on Wednesday, February 26th at 3 p.m. IST. Led by integration experts from Celigo and SangIT, this webinar will cover the critical role that integration plays in any automation strategy for growth, and lessons learned from having connected thousands of customers over the last 10 years.

About Celigo:

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo is the next-generation integration platform (iPaaS) that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering total cost of ownership.

About SangIT Israel:

SangIT Israel combines a unique merger of strong Business Orientation & Technical Expertise. SangIT team is a leading consulting group specialized in Global implementation services of enterprise applications. SangIT is an IT project-oriented firm, with a proven project methodology. SangIT consultants and managers have led dozens of iPaaS & BPM, DW, ERP, CRM projects worldwide.

