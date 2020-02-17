Wirecard and wirecube Win BILLA as a Customer and Turn Daily Shopping Into a Digital Journey

BILLA is Austria's largest supermarket chain

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and wirecube have won Austria's largest supermarket chain BILLA as a new customer. With the BILLA Scan & Go app, customers can pay for their purchases directly in the app. The solution can be used for all products that are available in-store. Part of the REWE Group, BILLA operates 1,100 stores in Austria.

With BILLA Scan & Go, the entire purchasing process is digitalized and simplified. Customers can not only scan desired products themselves on their own mobile phones, but can also pay for them directly in the app, thanks to Wirecard's integrated payment solution. Queuing up will as a result become history. After the payment is completed, a digital invoice is automatically created which is compliant with local security and tax regulations.

For recurring purchases, the payment details can be stored directly in the app, further simplifying and accelerating the entire process. Another advantage is the integration of the jö Bonus Club in the app. The user needs to activate this function only once, after which they can collect bonus points automatically and no longer need to present their jö Card.

"At Wirecard, we want to make the payment process as fast, simple and pleasant as possible. The new BILLA app is a further example of how new technologies can be used to create outstanding customer experiences that offer genuine added value for consumers," said Alexander Hahn, Vice President Sales Retail at Wirecard.

"With BILLA Scan & Go, BILLA is being recognized as the retail innovation leader in Austria. BILLA customers experience a new way of shopping and it is exciting to see how well the app is received," added Florian Burgstaller, CEO of wirecube.

Interested parties will be able to experience this and other digital retail solutions up close this week at EuroShop in Dusseldorf and in March at the Internet World Expo in Munich.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecard.

About wirecube:

Founded in 2015, wirecube GmbH is a software company specialized in the digitalization of retailers. With shopreme, wirecube is the leader in the mobile Scan&Pay market and offers customers a state-of-the-art and attractive shopping experience. The solution is offered as a white label solution in the respective retailer branding and offers, in addition to mobile checkout, wish lists, recommendations and indoor navigation as features.

About BILLA:

For 66 years, BILLA has been a part of Austria. Then as now, BILLA is committed to solutions with the aim of enabling everyone to live a fuller life. With over 20,000 employees, BILLA delivers products of outstanding quality and at family-friendly prices day after day in over 1,100 branches and in the BILLA Online Shop. The BILLA assortment ranges from a wide range of branded articles to successful private labels. Among them the Yes! Naturally organic products, the high-quality BILLA private label and the discount line clever. BILLA is constantly developing its range of products and services to meet the individual needs of people in Austria and to enable them to enjoy a life full of pleasure every day. BILLA belongs to REWE International AG, one of the largest food retailers in Europe. Sustainability has been comprehensively anchored in BILLA's corporate strategy: Today, many of the more than 1,100 BILLA stores in Austria are already energy efficient. Since May 2019, BILLA has been part of the jö Bonus Club, the largest multi-partner program in Austria. BILLA is a pioneer in domestic online food retailing and, with its online shop, is the only full-range retailer in the country capable of personally supplying Austrian households. Customers who order in the BILLA online shop can pick up their purchases fresh and pre-packed in Click & Collect stores without having to wait at the checkout. This makes BILLA an important local supplier who knows what makes life richer. More information is available at: www.billa.at

