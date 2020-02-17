PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 17.02.2020 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 6 TLN 23.02.2020 months 17.02.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date 17.02.2020 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 21.02.2020 LJM1R months 17.02.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03022B LTGNB03022B securities auction 17.02.2020 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Initial VLN listing/admission 18.02.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 12 RIG 25.02.2020 months 19.02.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date 19.02.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000025A securities auction 20.02.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 12 RIG months 21.02.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months 21.02.2020 LHV Group LHV Audited annual TLN report 21.02.2020 CP Funding 1 Plc CPFB000020FA Maturity date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.