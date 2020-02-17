Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD CONTEMPLATES SUBSEQUENT ISSUE OF BONDS

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") has mandated Pareto Securities to investigate the possibility for a subsequent issue of bonds under the framework of the Company's outstanding bond loan with ISIN SE0013233541.

Stockholm, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a subsequent issue in an amount of up to SEK 150 million may follow. The proceeds from the potential subsequent issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

For additional information, please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 17, 2020.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

