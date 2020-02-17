MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update 17-Feb-2020 / 09:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | February 17, 2020 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update *********************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (February 17, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends. Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of 9 months of 2019. Type of securities: ordinary registered shares International Securities RU000A0JKQU8 Identification Number [1] (ISIN): State registration number of the 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, issue and the date of 2004 registration: Total amount of dividends RUB 15, 000,332,342.45 accrued on shares following the results of 9 months of 2019: Amount of dividend accrued on RUB 147.19 one share following the results of 9 months of 2019: Total number of the issuer's 101,911,355 shares securities: Form of yield payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation Dividend record date: January 10, 2020 Dividend payment date for January 24, 2020 nominees: Dividend payment date for the February 14, 2020 other shareholders registered in the shareholder register: The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 15,000,312,324.61. The dividend amount of RUB 20,017.84 which accounts for 0.00013% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay. ? For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 47046 EQS News ID: 976531 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965c6845956e4feb9604c7622f27e237&application_id=976531&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

