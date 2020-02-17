Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Tradegate
14.02.20
19:15 Uhr
31,820 Euro
-0,745
-2,29 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,035
32,145
08:41
32,015
32,125
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY31,820-2,29 %