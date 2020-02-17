AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 08:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 14/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3700982 CODE: PR1W ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 47070 EQS News ID: 976589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 17, 2020 02:20 ET (07:20 GMT)