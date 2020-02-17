AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF (CWEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 08:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 14/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 324.2343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13018 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU Sequence No.: 47052 EQS News ID: 976553 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2020 02:22 ET (07:22 GMT)