

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in January amid a fall in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The trade surplus fell to NOK 21.177 billion in January from NOK 26.162 billion in the same month last year. In December, the trade surplus was NOK 25.57 billion.



Exports dropped 7.8 percent year-on-year in January and decreased 5.3 percent from a month ago.



Imports declined 3.0 percent annually in January and fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade registered a deficit of NOK 18.989 billion in January from NOK 19.129 billion in the previous month, and NOK 17.131 billion from a year ago.



