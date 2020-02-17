Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 17, 2020 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Baltic Mill AB have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Vilnius effective February 17, 2020. Baltic Mill is the holding company for one of the largest grain processing groups in the Baltics. Its subsidiaries include UAB "Malsena Plius" in Lithuania, Latvia AB "Rigas Dzirnavnieks", Estonia "Balti Veski" - and pasta production company UAB "Amber Pasta". The Baltic Mill bonds have an issue size of EUR 3 million and an annual coupon rate of 4.5 percent, with interest paid twice a year. The bonds mature on November4, 2021. "Nasdaq congratulates Baltic Mill on successful issue of bonds," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We are delighted to provide secondary trading on First North market and continue to help company to achieve its business goals," he adds. "We are proud to have been among the first historically to make use of Lithuania's alternative market for debt securities. From our very first public bond issue, we have believed in the benefits this market offers both to our company and to our investors, so we are confidently continuing that tradition by listing our third issue of debt securities on Nasdaq Baltic First North," says Vygantas Reifonas, the CFO of Baltic Mill. Sorainen law firm is Baltic Mill's certified adviser for First North, while Šiauliu bankas was the arranger of the bond issue. About Baltic Mill: Baltic Mill is 64.75 percent owned by Amber Trust II S.C.A, a private equity fund with more than 10 active investments in the Baltics, while 27.75 percent of its shares are held by RGK Invest, owned by Raimondas Gintautas Kriunas, and 7.5 percent are owned by MNGM Invest. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. Respectively, for investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are in relatively early stages of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com