*ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE NEX EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET* *APPLICANT NAME:* Incanthera plc *APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:* 76 King Street, Manchester, England, M2 4NH *DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):* Tim McCarthy - Executive Chairman Dr. Simon Ward - Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alan Warrander - Non-executive Director *APPLICANT SECTOR:* Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology *DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:* The Company is a specialist oncology company focused on transforming cancer treatment by creating environments in which cancer cannot survive. It seeks to identify and develop innovative solutions to current clinical, commercially relevant unmet needs, utilising new technology from leading academic institutions. The Company's current lead product and focus is Sol, a potentially innovative topical product for the treatment of solar keratosis and the prevention of skin cancers. This has achieved proof of concept and is currently being prepared for licensing to a commercial partner within 12-18 months. The Company originated from the Institute of Cancer Therapeutics - University of Bradford and, in addition to Sol, has acquired and developed a portfolio of specific cancer-targeting therapeutics through a pipeline agreement with the Institute of Cancer Therapeutics and other corporate acquisitions. Incanthera's strategy is to develop each candidate in the portfolio from initial acquisition or discovery to securing its future through commercially valuable partnerships at the earliest opportunity in its development pathway. *NAME OF NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER / BROKER:* Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Stanford Capital Partners Limited (Broker) *NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:* 60,859,910 ordinary shares of 2 pence each *SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):* 35.77% *SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:* Pre-admission: *Shareholder* *No. of *Percentage of issued Ordinary ordinary share capital* Shares* NWF (Biomedical) 16,164,540 31.2% LP University of 7,492,040 14.4% Bradford ImmuPharma plc 7,272,740 14.0% Post-admission: *Shareholder* *No. of *Percentage of issued Ordinary ordinary share capital* Shares* NWF (Biomedical) 16,164,540 26.6% LP University of 7,492,040 12.3% Bradford ImmuPharma plc 7,272,740 11.9% Timothy McCarthy 3,566,474 5.9% *TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERRABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:* None *THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:* *28 February 2020* *WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:* http://www.incanthera.com/ [1] _In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:_ *NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:* N/A *ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:* N/A *DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:* N/A *DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:* N/A _In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:_ *UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:* N/A

