

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - France's Alstom confirmed Monday that it is in discussions with Bombardier regarding a possible acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. No final decision has been made.



Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Alstom reached a preliminary deal to acquire Bombardier Inc.'s train business for more that $7 billion.



The Journal said Alstom is expected to buy the business using mostly cash and some stock.



Quebec pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement, which owns a 32.5% stake in Bombardier's train unit, has agreed to sell its stake to Alstom and acquire a minority stake in the combined train company, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.



