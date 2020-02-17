Nylon Market Size to Reach $47.0 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nylon market size is expected to reach USD 47.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a new study published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising global automobile production is expected to drive the growth.

Automobile industry is a highly concentrated in nature. Despite the high product range owing to a large number of manufacturers, around 49% of the market is dominated by the top players such as GM, Toyota, Ford, and Volkswagen. Nylon 6 is used in engine components including wire harness connectors, bushings, bearing, fuse boxes, cylinder head covers, oil containers, and crankcases.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the nylon market during the forecast period. China is the fastest growing country on account of the growing automotive industry

Nylon 6 segment is potentially fueling the market growth owing to the low cost of the product

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years in order to boost the growth of the nylon 6 & 66 Market. For instance, in August 2018 , Ascend Performance Materials acquired Britannia Techno Polymer, an engineering plastics manufacturing company based in Netherlands . The acquisition helped establish the former's manufacturing base in Europe and expand its global compounding capacity

Read 112 page research report with ToC on "Nylon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Nylon 6, Nylon 66), By Application (Automobile, Electrical & Electronics, Engineering Plastics, Textile), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nylon-6-6-market

In the recent years, automobile industry has witnessed a robust growth, especially in Asia Pacific. Infrastructure development and improving socio-economic status are some of the major contributing factors for this growth. Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations have resulted in major players shifting their manufacturing bases to China, India, and Indonesia among other countries in the region.

Currently, raw materials account for over 45% of the overall manufacturing cost of vehicles. Steel and aluminum are the preferred raw materials in automobile industry. However, owing to the stringent regulations focusing on improving the fuel efficiency and maintaining CO2 emissions at manageable levels, raw material trends are expected to undergo a drastic change in near future. Nylon 6 finds descriptive use as films and coatings to prevent the raw materials from undergoing corrosion.

Nylon 66 demonstrates high dimensional stability coupled with excellent resistance to wear owing to its lower moisture absorption property. Electrical protection devices require high heat, water, and other electromechanical resistance to perform according to standards. Furthermore, it has a shorter and stronger bond, providing it a denser and tighter structure compared to nylon 6.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nylon market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Nylon Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Nylon 6



Nylon 66

Nylon Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automobile



Electrical & Electronics



Engineering Plastics



Textile



Others

Nylon Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

