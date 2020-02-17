Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
17.02.20
10:05 Uhr
127,58 Euro
-2,36
-1,82 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,02
128,10
10:21
128,02
128,04
10:21
PR Newswire
17.02.2020 | 10:04
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stellwagen Delivers Second Airbus C295 for Humanitarian Support Operations

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellwagen Group has today announced the delivery of a second Airbus C295 aircraft to DAC Aviation International, a premier humanitarian operator. DAC will add this additional C295 aircraft to its humanitarian operations in Africa.

Emmanuel Anassis, Chairman of DAC Aviation stated: "The first C295 aircraft has proven very successful in handling the austere environments under which DAC operates on a daily basis, and we are now very pleased to add a second C295 in support of our vital operations."

David Butler, Group Chief Executive Officer, Stellwagen Group, said: "We are delighted to deliver the second C295 to DAC Aviation which provides essential life-saving humanitarian support. The initial Airbus C295 has proven a great success and we are fully confident that this second delivery will add as much value."

The Airbus C295 is the aircraft of choice for humanitarian assistance organisations, due to its superior performance and capabilities, especially its ability to take off and land over short distances and from unimproved surfaces. The Airbus C295 is a twin turboprop multi-role transport aircraft manufactured in Spain.

Issued on behalf of Stellwagen Group by Heneghan.

About Stellwagen Group - www.stellwagengroup.com

Stellwagen Group is a specialized Asset Manager focused on managing aircraft and aviation-related investments on behalf of institutional investors. Through its deep understanding of aviation assets and financial instruments, the Group creates bespoke investment vehicles designed to provide its institutional partners with above-average risk adjusted returns. Stellwagen Group is based in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA, London, England and Seoul, South Korea.

AIRBUS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire