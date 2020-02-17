

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said that it would appeal a US jury's $265 million award to a Missouri farmer who said the company's dicamba herbicide had devastated his peach orchards.



Farmer Bill Bader sued Bayer and chemical producer BASF, arguing their weedkiller had drifted onto his trees from nearby farms.



Bayer said, '... in the case of Mr. Bader there was no competent evidence presented which showed that Monsanto's products were present on his farm and were responsible for his losses.'



The jury ruled against Bayer AG and BASF in the crop-damage case, awarding $265 million to the Missouri peach farmer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

