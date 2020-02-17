The 5 MW Uliastai solar-plus-storage project will be located in the city of the same name in the western part of the country, around 1,100km from Ulaanbaatar. The facility is part of a plan to deploy 40 MW of solar and wind generation linked to energy storage in the nation's western and Altai-Uliastai regions.Mongolia's Ministry of Energy has issued an invitation to project developers to pre-qualify to compete in a tender to construct a 5 MW solar-plus-storage facility. The Uliastai solar array, which is being developed with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is part ...

