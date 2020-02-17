

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec said that Ninety One plans to proceed with an Initial Public Offering.



The Intention to Float follows the announcements by Investec on 10 February 2020 regarding the successful outcome of the Investec shareholder vote to proceed with the demerger and listing of Ninety One and Investec's announcements on 31 January 2020 of Ninety One's Expected Intention to Float and release of a Ninety One registration document.



Ninety One will be listed on both the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).



