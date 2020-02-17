Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced further expansion of its European team, naming Daniel Weinmann as Head of Customer Broker Engagement in Germany.

"With our broad range of products, financial strength and excellent service, BHSI brings a strong value proposition to the European marketplace," said Andreas Krause, Country Manager for Germany, BHSI. "We are pleased to have Daniel, with his extensive experience and industry knowledge, delivering this value and expanding BHSI's relationships with customers as well as global and domestic brokers in Germany."

Daniel comes to BHSI with more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. He was most recently Head of Sales, Germany, for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. Prior to that, Daniel was head of General Aviation Aerospace EMEA and worked on the Broker side as well, as Head of Casualty at Marsh in Munich. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the German Insurance Academy.

Daniel is based in BHSI's office in Munich and can be reached at +49 221 4555 1914 or daniel.weinmann@bhspecialty.com.

