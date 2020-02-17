The "The Role and Responsibilities of the Contracts Manager" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This interactive programme will examine the contract after it has been signed and has to be implemented as written and will focus on giving you the necessary knowledge, tools and processes to be able to read and review contracts.
It will also give you the understanding and skills to communicate to others, internally and externally, the as sold' contract meaning to ensure that all promises are completed and that all parties remain within the protection of the legal agreement and are aware of the possible risks, liabilities and consequences if promises are broken.
You will learn how to apply a logical, systematic and comprehensive approach to reading, managing and implementing a contract so that you are confident and fully appreciate what is required of you, your team and the other contracting party(ies) to satisfy the legal obligations laid out in the contract. You will also be provided with a clear understanding of all the legal obligations and liabilities included within contract terms and conditions and gain valuable knowledge of best practice for monitoring and assessing the progress of contracts to ensure that they are actioned successfully and efficiently to provide the best outcome possible for your organisation.
This seminar will help you to:
- Understand the structure of a legal contract
- Be confident that you are operating under a legally binding contract
- Appreciate fully what has been agreed between the contracting parties and what the legal obligations and responsibilities of each are
- Recognise the allocation of risk between the contracting parties
- Realise what the consequences will be if either party does not comply with the contract and fails to satisfy their legal obligations
- Grasp the importance of being proactive in establishing a project plan, monitoring work, driving progress and managing risk
- Value the benefits of undertaking a recap at the end of a contract's life so as not to repeat mistakes made and to gain from the learning curve of what went well'
- Master new skills through the use of practical hands-on exercises and cases with feedback from the expert trainer
Agenda:
Module 1: Before work commences
Understanding the structure of a legal contract from the contract manager's perspective:
- What is required for a contract to be legally binding?
- Understanding what could make the contract void
- Offer and acceptance what they mean in practice
- Invitation to treat
- Letter of Intent, Authority to Proceed, Heads of Agreement
- The legal status of a verbal vs a written contract: acceptance in writing, verbally or by conduct and their implications
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Co-op vs ICL (International Computers Limited now part of Fujitsu)
Module 2: Reviewing and communicating the signed contract making a plan of action
Identifying and engaging key stakeholders
- Understanding the level of engagement needed for each stakeholder
- Skills for effective teamworking ensuring good communication within the project team
- Ensuring the project team has the capacity and the capability to fulfil the contract
- Communicating the contract requirements to the project team
- Instilling value-for-money behaviours and actions
- Assigning responsibility and accountability
- Monitoring contract execution and providing feedback to stay on track
Understanding implied and express terms and how they affect contract execution:
- Understanding the starting point implied terms
- Understanding if and how express terms amend or deviate from implied terms and how they affect the contract in practice
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Silence focusing on key contract law acts, eg Sale of Goods Act
Recognising the promises of the contracting parties and their implications:
- Implications of the what', when' and how much' clauses
- Understanding the scope of work/specification, including:
- Promises of the supplier and customer
- Acceptance criteria /measurement mechanism
- Implications of the Reasonable' rule in English contract law
- Importance of using the Definitions' section in the contract
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Reviewing scope of supply identifying and interpreting the promises of each party and reviewing ambiguity
Pro-active management of suppliers and subcontractors:
- The right to review, audit, monitor and drive the progress of the contracting parties
- Developing KPIs and monitoring against agreed performance goals
- Service level agreements and motivating suppliers
- Identifying risks and problem solving to keep the contract on track
- Intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement
- Non-disclosure agreements and managing confidential information
Programme Day Two
Module 2 continued:
Risk identification and management to ensure contract completion:
- The five stages of risk management: identification, evaluation, mitigation, continuous monitoring, lessons learnt
- Categories of potential risk and their implications
- Passing, capping and limiting risk clauses
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Storyboarding creating a risk register: identifying all the potential risks and which of the contracting parties is responsible/liable for which risks
Understanding the consequences of a breach of contract:
- Risk of termination of the contract if a party breaks their promise/ breaches the contract
- Compensation, not penalty the considerations
- Force majeure and the Frustrated Contracts Act
Understanding the allocation of risk between the contracting parties
- Passing commercial risk/liability with disclaimers, exclusion and indemnity clauses
- Limiting commercial risk/liability with a limit of liability clauses liquidated damages
- How to manage risk with Plan Bs warranty clause
- Unfair Contract Terms Act
- Also, consider liability in tort/civil law
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Review of a sample contract using a toolkit' to identify and evaluate commercial risks
Module 3: Proactive management of commercial risks throughout the contract
The 5 stages of managing commercial risk
- Identifying the potential risks
- Evaluating and analysing the risks
- Pro-active risk management developing an action plan
- Monitoring of the risks and their potential impact
- Best practice evaluating the lessons learnt ready for the future
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Traffic light analysis: probability and impact, cost and schedule
Making contingency plans to ensure contract completion
- Proactive risk management strategies
- Mitigation/contingency planning
- Solutions not problems approach
- Optimum outcome if best' outcome is not possible
- Moving the project forward practical remedies
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Pro-active risk management: mitigation and contingency planning
