

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 17.02.2020 - 11.00 am



- CREDIT SUISSE CUTS IMI PLC TO 'UNDERPERFORM' ('NEUTRAL') - TARGET 950 (920) P - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS IMPERIAL BRANDS PRICE TARGET TO 2400 (3250) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS SEGRO PLC TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 810 (830) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PRICE TARGET TO 7700 (7400) P - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN RAISES ASHTEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 3250 (2450) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RBC CUTS RBS PRICE TARGET TO 200 (230) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC RAISES DUNELM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1250 (1100) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS RAISES AB FOODS PRICE TARGET TO 3200 (3150) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 205 (195) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob