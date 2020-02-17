The "Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd Product Pipeline Analysis, 2019 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.

The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd (Huntleigh Healthcare) is a medical device company. The company develops, manufactures and distributes electronic medical equipment. It offers vascular assessment and treatment; fetal and patient monitoring; and accessories and consumables.

Huntleigh Healthcare's vascular assessment and treatment products comprise dopplers and kits, high sensitivity probes, Dopplex intraoperative probe, dopplex ability ABI system, and documentation and reporting. The company's accessories and consumables include dopplex accessories and consumables; hydroven accessories and consumables; smartsigns accessories and consumables; and sonicaid accessories and consumables. It markets products through its distribution network across the UK. Huntleigh Healthcare is headquartered in Cardiff, the UK.

Dopplex ABI Ankle Brachial Index Kit

Dopplex ABI Ankle Brachial Index Kit

Dopplex ATP Ankle Toe Pressure Kit

Dopplex ATP Ankle Toe Pressure Kit

Dopplex DMX Digital Doppler With Waveform

Dopplex DMX Digital Doppler With Waveform

LifePulse 110 R Wave Synchronisation Monitor

LifePulse 110 R Wave Synchronisation Monitor

Smartsigns Compact 1200 Patient Monitor 12

Smartsigns Compact 1200 Patient Monitor 12

Smartsigns Compact 1500 Patient Monitor 15

Smartsigns Compact 1500 Patient Monitor 15

Smartsigns Compact 300 Monitor

Smartsigns Compact 300 Monitor

Sonicaid Digital SR2 Doppler

Sonicaid Digital SR2 Doppler

Sonicaid Digital SR3 Doppler

Sonicaid Digital SR3 Doppler

Sonicaid SRX Digital Doppler

Sonicaid SRX Digital Doppler

Sonicaid Team 3 Series Fetal/Maternal Monitor

Sonicaid Team 3 Series Fetal/Maternal Monitor

Recent Developments

Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd, Recent Developments

Aug 30, 2019: Huntleigh launches advanced treatment device for lower limb wound healing

Jun 13, 2018: Huntleigh Healthcare selects MDI Solutions for Interface Engine Software

Jul 14, 2011: OSI Systems Launches High Performance Sonicaid Encore Fetal Monitor

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scbb6m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005106/en/

