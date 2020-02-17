Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit to Explore Transformative Impact of CASE Convergence on the Mobility Ecosystem

Annual flagship event to take place at the Royal Garden Kensington in London on 2 July 2020

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automakers are turning to connectivity, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) technologies amid a clamour for vehicles that can fit into customers' seamlessly connected lifestyles. CASE also reduces accident rates, lowers emissions and creates new revenue streams in the mobility ecosystem. But while CASE convergence is already catalysing opportunities for growth and innovation, it is also triggering widespread disruption. In the process, it is compelling automakers to redefine established roadmaps, platform strategies, vehicle design and architecture, value chains, and business models.

For a deeper understanding of how CASE will impact the mobility landscape and its key stakeholders, this year's edition of Frost & Sullivan's flagship Intelligent Mobility event will focus on connectivity, autonomous, shared, electric and digital transformation trends. The event, now in its 12th consecutive year, will be held at London's Royal Garden Kensington on 2 July 2020.

To register for the event or to view the agenda, please visit: https://www.intelligentmobilityevent.com/london/2020/

Wide-ranging panel discussions will capture the many facets of the ongoing transformation, including next-generation connected and autonomous car platforms, implications of the electric revolution, the future of freight mobility, the digital transformation of the automotive industry, the advent of mega mobility players and the car of the future.

CASE applications are expected to boost automotive manufacturers' profitability over the life cycle of the vehicle, across both ownership and usership models. Simultaneously, new business models-features-on-demand and in-vehicle commerce-are poised to convert the car into a hub of services. This will support more personalised in-vehicle experiences and generate multiple revenue streams.

"Leveraging the new revenue opportunities created by CASE will require a complete overhaul of current value creation models centred on vehicle sales and associated after-sales services," said Julia Saini, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "Instead, new paradigms are expected to evolve from a value creation model that extends throughout the life cycle of the vehicle. This, in turn, will require greater cohesion in the development of upstream and downstream services in the industry."

As CASE gains momentum, automakers will seek partnerships outside the traditional value chain, most notably with technology companies. This will shake up the value chain, potentially undermining the dominant position of automakers. At the same time, automakers will continue to be challenged by uncertainties over returns on investment, rapidly evolving technologies, and untested business models.

As in all customer-facing businesses, connectivity will be a mega enabler in optimising customer experiences. Data generated by connected cars will link vehicle owners and users to an ecosystem of personalised services. For automakers, data monetisation models will enable advances in processes and performance, while incubating a host of new customer segments, markets and revenue channels.

"Overall, cross-industry collaborations and partnerships with non-traditional participants will surge as automakers start developing next-generation CASE platforms," said Saini. "As they begin recalibrating their roadmaps for connected, autonomous, shared and electric services, their focus will be as much on short-term gains as it will be on building a strong foundation that will future-proof their business models."

