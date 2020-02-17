NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 14 February 2020 were: 689.33p Capital only 698.85p Including current year income 689.33p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 698.85p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 14th February 2020, the Company has 79,681,708 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 848,618 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.