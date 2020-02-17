

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Specialized Vehicles recalled 20,573 units of Gas-powered E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker brand off-road vehicles for possible fire hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The company said starter generator wire can be improperly secured, allowing it to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust that could cause a fire hazard.



The recall involves gas-powered E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker brand off-road vehicles manufactured from November 2018 through June 2019 with certain non-sequential serial numbers ranging from 3377720 to 3440924. The serial number is located on the kick panel below the driver side seat.



The company said it has received 13 reports of melted and/or burned wires and electrical components and loss of vehicle function in some cases, including one report of fire. However, no injuries have been reported to date involving these vehicles.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled gas-powered vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles for a free repair.



The gas-powered vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. by Augusta, Georgia-based Textron Specialized Vehicles. They were sold at E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker off road dealerships across the U.S. from November 2018 through October 2019 for between $6,300 and $13,400.



In May 2019, Arctic Cat Inc. had recalled about 1,700 units of Havoc recreational off-highway vehicles, manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles, over concerns of crash hazard as the upper front suspension arms can fail.



