Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.44p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.23p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---