SoftServe Showcases Drone Innovation for Autonomous Firefighting at MBZIRC 2020 Robotics Challenge

Collaboration with Czech Technical University to demonstrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous control innovation at prestigious international challenge

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, will participate in the Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge (MBZIRC), a biennial international robotics competition, in collaboration with Czech Technical University to bring expertise and innovation in advancing drone algorithms to address new challenges. The competition is organized by Khalifa University and will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on February 23-25, 2020.

SoftServe will utilize real-time computer vision algorithms on drones to enhance thermal cameras for firefighting and incorporate artificial neural networks to track multiple objects following complex 3D trajectories. Additionally, a Robot Operating System (ROS) will ensure drones autonomously complete each challenge successfully. SoftServe, together with the Czech Technical University team, will take part in all stages of the competition including the final grand challenge where teams will compete in a triathlon type event that combines the previously completed challenges.

"SoftServe is at the forefront of robotics innovation and we look forward to participating in this world-renowned competition where we can demonstrate how we are transforming drone operation and the implications this has," said Dr. Lyubomyr Demkiv, robotics lead, advanced technologies programs at SoftServe. "Drones face a number of challenges due to limitations of sensors in smoke filled environments, however our collaborative approach with Czech Technical University combines information from LIDAR, RBG-D cameras, and lightweight thermal cameras to show an entirely new approach to fighting fires autonomously."

The MBZIRC 2020 event consists of a series of challenges aimed at pushing technological and application boundaries in robotics. Some of the technological challenges to be addressed include fast autonomous navigation in complex, low visibility environments, tracking dynamic objects in 3D, sensing and avoiding obstacles, GPS denied navigation in indoor-outdoor environments, and physical interactions. Participating teams will use autonomous aerial and ground robots to perform a range of tasks during the competition.

"SoftServe's expertise in computer vision tasks involving multi-robot systems will significantly strengthen our ability to compete at a high level during the competition," said Dr. Martin Saska, head of the multi-robot systems group at Czech Technical University. "It is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with new team members who possess innovative and technological backgrounds that will not only aid us in the MBZIRC competition but future collaborations between our organizations."

