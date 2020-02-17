Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Appoints Christopher Kadoch as Chief Technology Officer

Artificial intelligence & video analytics expert joins Rekor during period of high growth; will lead engineering team with focus on product development and innovation

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has appointed Christopher Kadoch as its Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"). Kadoch will lead the engineering team with a focus on product development and innovation.

Kadoch is an artificial intelligence ("AI") and video analytics solution and applications expert with more than 20 years' experience building AI applications within various business and technology markets. Kadoch has held multiple executive roles leading business and technology strategic and tactical management, with focuses on AI, machine learning, video analytics, and automatic license plate readers. Kadoch also has successfully led multiple companies through high growth periods, dramatically increasing market share and revenue annually.

"We are excited to add a talented technology leader like Christopher Kadoch to our team at Rekor, and to add his guidance toward our product development and business development initiatives," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "Finding the right person for this role was crucial, as we seek to continue the penetration of key verticals with our industry leading vehicle recognition systems. Christopher's experience building cutting-edge AI-based technologies, as well as leading technology companies through periods of high growth, make him the ideal CTO for Rekor and we look forward to his leadership."

Kadoch has held executive roles within both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies, including the sale of a company to Kodak/AOL and Lockheed-Martin and L3 Technologies where he built the Digital Law Enforcement technology/business. He holds three patents, including one for "Multiple Resolution Camera System for Automated License Plate Recognition Event Recording." Kadoch holds degrees in Physics/Mathematics from San Jose State University.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join Rekor during such an exciting time for the company. Rekor's industry-leading technologies, along with their market penetration in key verticals such as law enforcement, establish them as an exciting force in the industry," said Kadoch. "I look forward to leading the engineering team as we build the next generation of dynamic vehicle recognition technologies."

"I look forward to working with Christopher in his role as CTO, and to continue developing the best-in-class vehicle recognition systems Rekor has become known for," said Matt Hill, Chief Science Officer, Rekor. "Christopher's deep experience with AI and video analytics makes him an ideal fit, and we're excited to bring his talents into the fold as we continue to reinvent the industry."

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the sections in our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

