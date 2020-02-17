Technavio has been monitoring the biomass power generation market and it is poised to grow by 43.37 GW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing need for cleaner energy supply has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high project and feedstock costs might hamper market growth.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Biomass Power Generation Market is segmented as below:

Feedstock

Solid Biomass

Biogas

Municipal Solid Waste

Liquid Biomass

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

EMEA

South America



Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomass power generation market report covers the following areas:

Biomass Power Generation Market Size

Biomass Power Generation Market Trends

Biomass Power Generation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biomass power generation market growth during the next few years.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biomass power generation market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., ANDRITZ AG, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Drax Group Plc, E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., John Wood Group, Plc. and Vattenfall AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biomass power generation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.





Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist biomass power generation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biomass power generation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market vendors





