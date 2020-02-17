On November 6, 2019, the shares in LightLab Sweden AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public cash offer from Luci Intressenter AB to the shareholders in LightLab Sweden AB. On February 4, 2020, Luci Intressenter AB published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Luci Intressenter AB owns and controls 92.4 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that it intended to initiate a compulsory redemption procedure regarding the rest of the shares in the Company and to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Today, on February 17, 2020, the Company submitted an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The current rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in LightLab Sweden AB (LLSW B, ISIN code SE0011281823, order book ID 63604) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB