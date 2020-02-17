The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Endomines AB (publ) ("Endomines" or the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers (the "Rulebook") and has therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 410,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Endomines on October 1, 2018 received information that its gold production for January-September 2018, and consequently also its production for the full year 2018, would exceed the production guidance previously disclosed by the Company. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the information concerned was inside information at the latest when a draft press release on this was sent to the Company's Board of Directors for approval on October 2, 2018. Since the Company did not disclose the inside information until 11.00 a.m. on October 3, 2018, this was not done as soon as possible as required under Article 17 of MAR. The Disciplinary Committee has thus found that Endomines has breached item 3.1 of the Rulebook and ordered the Company to pay a fine corresponding to two annual fees. A description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2020 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=757082