SpendEdge has been monitoring the global acetylene market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 104-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Acetylene Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The increase in the frequency of construction activities in the emerging regions will trigger the demand for PVCs. These are manufactured of VCM which are made of acetylene. The growing frequency of construction will also spur welding and cutting activities where acetylene gas commands major uses. This will continue to contribute to the spend growth in the acetylene market on a global scale.

The Top Acetylene Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Fuel and energy costs account for being significant portions of a supplier's OPEX. Forecasts of an increase in the price of these utilities will propel supplier's OPEX that will have an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement expenditure in the acetylene market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top acetylene suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Air Products- Prior to finalizing a contract with this supplier, buyers must consider the distance of the distribution center to their operational facilities. Transportation and shipping costs account for 12%-20% of the total cost of acetylene and the majority of it is passed on to the buyers. Hence, to minimize such costs, buyers should engage with nearshore suppliers. Moreover, as acetylene is a volatile chemical, lessening of distance and duration of transportation will reduce the volume lost during transportation.

Linde Group- It is advised that buyers ensure that this supplier offers storage equipment on lease. Such a provision can reduce buyers' upfront investments in storage equipment. Leasing from suppliers who have a high degree of expertise in handling and storing chemicals can help buyers procure the best-fit acetylene storage equipment.

TOHO- Suppliers often face disruptions in the movement of goods due to geopolitical disturbances in key production hubs such as China. On this note, buyers are advised to ensure the possession of multiple modes of transport by this supplier. This will ensure that disruptions on one route can be compensated by dispatching goods through another route or mode of transport.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Acetylene market spend segmentation by region

Acetylene supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for acetylene suppliers

Acetylene suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the acetylene market

Acetylene pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the acetylene market

