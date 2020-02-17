Elastomer Infusion Pump Market to Reach $745.1 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in burden on hospitals to reduce healthcare costs, emergence of novel elastomer infusion pumps, and user-friendly nature of the same drive the growth of the global elastomer infusion pump market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Elastomer Infusion Pump Market by Product (Continuous Rate Pumps, Variable Rate Pumps), Application (Pain Management, Infection Management, Chemotherapy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global elastomer infusion pump industry generated $533.8 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $745.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in burden on hospitals to reduce healthcare costs, emergence of novel elastomer infusion pumps, and user-friendly nature of the same fuel the growth of the global elastomer infusion pump market. On the other hand, poor demand in under-developed countries restrains the growth to some extent. However, developments in emerging countries are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.

The continuous red pumps segment to dominate by 2026

Based on product, the continuous red pumps segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global elastomer infusion pump market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Increase in demand for continuous rate elastomeric pumps, their ability to heal in chronic diseases, rise in adoption of elastomer infusion pump for post-operative pain management, and surge in application in cancer treatment across the globe Simultaneously, the variable rate pumps segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the study period.

The pain management segment to lead the trail during the study period

Based on application, the pain management segment held the highest share in 2018, garnering one-third of the global elastomer infusion pump market. The fact that it helps maintain analgesia and drugs plasma level stability in order to control acute pain has boosted the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the chemotherapy segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. This is because chemotherapy is often used as an adjuvant to other therapeutic modalities such as radiation therapy and surgery.

North America generated the major share in 2018

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global elastomer infusion pump market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the estimated period. Rise in demand for elastomer infusion pumps, presence of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and surge in number of R&D centers have propelled the market in this province. The region across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2026. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in various countries in the region, surge in demand for elastomer infusion pump products, rise in number of small and mid-sized hospitals have driven the growth.

Leading market players

Baxter International Inc.

Pfm Medical Ag

Halyard Health

Heka Healthcare

Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.)

Nipro Medical Corporation (Nipro Medical Europe NV)

PROMECON GmbH

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Palex Medical SA

