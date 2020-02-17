State-owned China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd said the PV capacity will be developed in two phases in a deal worth $500 million.State-owned energy conglomerate China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd has announced plans to develop 500 MW of solar generation capacity in Uganda. In an announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today, China Energy said it had signed a $500 million framework agreement to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for the projected capacity. China Energy did not reveal the counterparty to the contract or any further details about where the solar capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...