The "3-day Drafting Commercial Contracts" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment

Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are the key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.

This modular and comprehensive multi-part programme focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.

Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.

Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

By attending this programme you will:

Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting

Get-to-grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied

Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause

Understand the risks that can be created through poor drafting in practical exercises under the guidance of the expert

Discuss any disputes or issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives

Understand the pitfalls and pluses to applying an effective standard structure and format to every contract

Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements

Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent

Learn how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses

Clarify the distinction between best endeavours' and reasonable endeavours' essential terminology in commercial contracts

Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities

Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure

Practical interactive learning style

This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme, the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no surprises' further on.

Agenda:

PART 1 Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts

Contract interpretation

How do you form a contract? Part 1 Part 2

Commercial contract format and structure

Practical exercise Examining a sample agreement

Ancillary documentation and contracts

Terms: implied, express and standard Part 1 Part 2

Drafting techniques Part 1: the easy but not well-known stuff

Practical exercise Modern drafting

Drafting techniques Part 2: the hard stuff and not well-known stuff

Exclusion and limitation clauses

PART 2 Precise and Careful Drafting

Introduction to boilerplate

Transferring contractual rights and obligations

Welded Boilerplate

Payments and interest

Confidentiality clauses

Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

Speakers:

Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP

Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie. Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies. His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques). Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.

