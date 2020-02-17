The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.02.2020
52 Leser
PR Newswire

London, February 17

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

17 February 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 170 8732

