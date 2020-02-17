The "Managing and Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Two practical days to understand current best practice and generate creative, value-added solutions to your management challenges

Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resource seem to be the fate of many in-house legal departments. The department needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organisation manages legal risk and uses legal services.

Some heads of legal departments have no appetite' for managing others, but find themselves in that position due to seniority. The temptation to concentrate on the matter rather than people management can be great.

This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded inbox and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion time on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.

Concurrent practical workshops

The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi-jurisdictional team or are based in one location.

PLUS

As well as receiving full background notes and documentation, delegates will also receive a copy of the recently published Thorogood publication, Managing In-House Legal Services.

Agenda:

Day one

The challenges confronting in-house lawyers

The need and demands for legal services

Resourcing legal services selection

Resourcing legal services cost-effective use

Concurrent Workshops

Refocusing legal department resource case studies

Workshop 1 In-house team in one location covering one jurisdiction

OR

Workshop 2 Dispersed in-house team covering several jurisdictions

Business acumen for in-house lawyers

Maximising value within budget constraints

Day two

Risk appetite and compliance challenges

Legal awareness for non-lawyers

Relationship management

Developing the in-house team

Concurrent Workshops

Leadership and performance management challenges

Workshop 1: Functional responsibility without authority

OR

Workshop 2 High performer with adversarial or uncooperative attitude

Competency profiles

A year in the life of a head of a legal team

Developing yourself

Speakers

Mark Prebble

Mark Prebble worked for ICI and The BOC Group plc in the UK, and Biogen and SGS in Switzerland during his 21 years as an employed in-house lawyer. He held the positions of General Counsel at SGS and Group Legal Adviser at The BOC Group plc. Since 1998 when he established Lawyers in Business, Mark has worked with in-house legal departments, providing coaching and support for in-house lawyers, wherever located, on management issues, legal department performance and projects involving raising legal awareness. He has written Managing In-house Legal Services for Thorogood Publishing.

Anthony Inglese

Anthony Inglese was the top lawyer in five government departments before his retirement. His last legal department won two awards in 2013 for Best In-House Public Sector Legal Team. He is the leading trainer of lawyers within the Government Legal Service on professionalism and ethics, having trained over 2,500 lawyers during the last 25 years.

Ruth Sweetman

Ruth Sweetman has worked and lived in Australia, Hong Kong, USA, Italy and England and is legally qualified in 3 jurisdictions. She was in private practice for 11 years with Baker McKenzie and as a partner with Dentons, before first moving in-house as Assistant General Counsel, Europe with a US-based global media entity. Over the course of 16 years, Ruth has held senior regional in-house roles and managed legal teams at five companies, both globally listed and national, across media, IT and data industries, and is a specialist in managing and training small under-resourced legal departments. For five years she took a step into direct business roles, both operational in a law firm and sales in a globally listed communications operator. As a Senior Director at PanAmSat, a global satellite operator, she headed up their SE Asia division. She has experienced the all-round business perspective from roles in senior sales management, law firm management and business consulting.

