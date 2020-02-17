Augmentum Fintech Plc - Interactive Investor's Recommended Offer for Share plc

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, notes the announcement this morning from Share plc of interactive investor's ("ii") recommended offer for Share plc, owner of The Share Centre (the "Announcement"). The acquisition, which is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions, is expected to complete in Q3 2020.

Today's offer for Share plc by ii would imply a revised valuation of the Company's holding in ii of approximately £20.7 million, based on the implied valuation for ii of £675 million stated in the Announcement, equating to an implied uplift of approximately £5.9 million compared to the last reported fair value of the Company's investment in ii (£14.8 million as at 30 September 2019 (unaudited)).

This announcement does not constitute or describe an updated net asset value ("NAV") of the Company. The Company's NAV as at 31 March 2020 will be calculated in accordance with its valuation policy and is expected to be reported in July 2020 in line with the Company's scheduled reporting timetable. Shareholders should note that the calculation of the NAV, and the NAV per ordinary share, as at 31 March 2020 will take account of the latest valuations of all of the Company's investments and the updated carried interest calculation.

About Augmentum

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.