A two-day no-nonsense plain English practical course to get-to-grips with business and contract law for busy business executives.

The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions. If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.

This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts. By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.

Agenda:

Day one

Effective contract negotiation

Formation

Tools, techniques and terminology when creating a formal contract

Getting to grips with how the law changes what you thought you had agreed to

Managing the contract

Including constructive performance obligations

Bribery and corruption

Practical Drafting Exercise

In this session, participants will draft contract terms based on the skills and knowledge developed during the day under the guidance of experts

Day two

When things go wrong and defences to breach of contract limit contractual risk and damages for your organisation

Termination and dispute resolution

The impact of Brexit on business contracts

Practical Drafting Exercise

In this session, participants will practice drafting contract terms and receive practical advice and guidance of how they can develop in this area.

Some typical agreements

This session will review the terms and conditions of some typical agreements to illustrate how to avoid the legal pitfalls and challenges faced

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Drafting and understanding boilerplate clauses

Speakers:

Arun Singh OBE

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and head of commercial law at KPMG Legal and partner at Masons (now Pinsent Masons).

Arun has advised on disputes and collaborations in a wide range of jurisdictions including Europe, countries in West and East Africa, India, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Libya, Jordan, Syria, the US, Caribbean, Russia, Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Thailand and Singapore. Arun is cited and ranked in the Chambers Guide to the world's leading lawyers. He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets; he also handles international legal risk management matters. Arun advises a range of international organisations and is a visiting professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, senior associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US.

He is a recognised corporate educator and a non-executive director of two international investment companies one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management. Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications including Business and Contract Law (a Thorogood Special Report) and How to Lead Smart People Leadership for Professionals (Profile Books), a facilitator for company programmes and an experienced speaker at international corporate conferences.

