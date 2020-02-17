A Turkish research team has analyzed how big changes in temperature can affect absorbance, light transmittance and reflectivity in two types of solar glass. The scientists demonstrated lower efficiency in solar cells and the glass itself were attributable to a large number of micro-cracks and deformations on the glass surface.Researchers at Turkey's Firat University have tested how temperature changes affect the durability of solar glass under different operating conditions. The scientists said they used two types of solar glass - referred to as A and B types - both 4mm thick and featuring light ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...