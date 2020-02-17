iMAPS ETI AG: iMaps Capital Markets issues a new Actively Managed Certificate through its White Label Platform

LIECHTENSTEIN / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / iMaps ETI plc, the white label notes issuer of iMaps Capital Markets, is bringing another innovative actively managed certificate to the Vienna Stock Exchange: the PP Multi Asset Opportunities ETI (ISIN: CH0505798626).

The underlying of the note is a segregated portfolio which uses an active investment strategy developed and implemented by the German asset manager PP Asset Management.

The PP Multi Asset Opportunities investment strategy is a dynamic multi asset management strategy that invests and trades in three different time horizons. By distributing the risk across 3 different trading models, PP Multi Asset's goal is to achieve a positive return without a benchmark. The main focus of the trading ideas is on the detection of anomalies based on undervaluation / overvaluation, special situations, cyclical fluctuations, short-term effects and technical analyses. In other words, the different trading models try to predict the trend reversal. The short-term trading model mainly focuses on technical analysis, while the medium to long-term model focuses on fundamental analysis.

The investment strategy of all 3 models is to achieve alpha by buying long options (asymmetrical risk-return), occasionally hedged by an equity position. Beta is generated by investing in futures. The multilayered risk management, which is based on the investment horizon, individual stocks and the overall market risk, minimizes the negative effects of each trading position on the overall portfolio.

An UCITS fund, which is managed by a fund management company in Germany, acts as the seed investor. "The UCITS Eligible Assets Directive clarifies that UCITS funds may invest in notes, even if the underlying is not approved as a UCITS target investment itself, provided certain criteria are met," says iMaps Capital Markets founder Andreas Wölfl, highlighting the advantages of iMaps actively managed certificates as a diversification instrument within an UCITS fund.

iMaps ETI plc is a note issuer in the Principality of Liechtenstein with the focus on Actively Managed Certificates and Fund-Linked Notes to be issued as a public offer. The iMaps Capital Markets Group focuses on providing asset managers with the platform for issuing Exchange Traded Instruments - either as actively managed certificates or fund linked notes. White label Actively Managed Certificates represent an interesting, rapidly growing and inexpensive alternative to funds and thanks to the approved prospectus from iMaps ETI plc, there is the possibility of offering them publicly throughout the EU.

