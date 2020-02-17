The "Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Product Pipeline Analysis, 2019 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Analyticon Biotechnologies AG (Analyticon), a subsidiary of Analyticon Discovery GmbH, is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic systems. The company provides products in the areas of urine diagnostics and hematology. Its urine diagnostics segment includes analyzer, urine test strips, controls and vet diagnostics. Analyticon's hematology segment includes analyzer, reagents and controls. The company offers services such as contact services and support; training and partner sales consulting services. The company's products are used as diagnostic solutions in physician's offices, hospitals and clinical laboratories. It distributes products in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas through a network of distributors. Analyticon is headquartered in Lichtenfels, Germany.

