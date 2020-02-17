The "Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Product Pipeline Analysis, 2019 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
Analyticon Biotechnologies AG (Analyticon), a subsidiary of Analyticon Discovery GmbH, is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic systems. The company provides products in the areas of urine diagnostics and hematology. Its urine diagnostics segment includes analyzer, urine test strips, controls and vet diagnostics. Analyticon's hematology segment includes analyzer, reagents and controls. The company offers services such as contact services and support; training and partner sales consulting services. The company's products are used as diagnostic solutions in physician's offices, hospitals and clinical laboratories. It distributes products in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas through a network of distributors. Analyticon is headquartered in Lichtenfels, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Analyticon Biotechnologies AG
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Company Overview
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Company Snapshot
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Key Facts
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Major Products and Services
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Pipeline Products Overview
- Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Coagulation Reagent
- Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Coagulation Reagent Product Overview
- Alcohol Fluitest
- Coagulyzer 1
- Coagulyzer 100
- Coagulyzer 2
- Coagulyzer 4
- Coagulyzer APTT Calibrator
- Coagulyzer APTT Calibrator Product Overview
- Coagulyzer APTT Control Plasma N
- Coagulyzer APTT Control Plasma P
- Coagulyzer Calcium Chloride
- Coagulyzer Calcium Chloride Calibrator
- Coagulyzer Calcium Chloride Control
- Coagulyzer Fibrinogen Calibrator
- Coagulyzer Fibrinogen Control Plasma N
- Coagulyzer Fibrinogen Control Plasma P
- Coagulyzer PT Recombinant Calibrator
- Coagulyzer PT Recombinant Control Plasma N
- Coagulyzer PT Recombinant Control Plasma P
- Fibrinogen Lyophilisat Coagulation Kit
- Fluitest BIL-Total VBM Reagent
- Hemolyzer 5 Diff 5P
- Hemolyzer 5 Diluent
- Hemolyzer 5
- Hemolyzer-3-Cleaner
- Hemolyzer-3-Diluent
- Hemolyzer-3-Lyser
- Hemolyzer-5-Lyser
- Lyophilisat AMYL-EPS Reagent
- Lyophilisat CK MB Reagent
- Lyophilisat CK NAC Reagent
- Lyophilisat GGT Reagent
- Lyophilisat GLU GOD PAP Reagent
- Lyophilisat GOT AST Reagent
- Lyophilisat GPT ALT Reagent
- Micro Column HbA1c Reagent
- Turbitex ALB Reagent
- Turbitex ASL Reagent
- Turbitex FER Reagent
- Turbitex HbA1c/Hb Reagent
- Turbitex IgA Reagent
- Turbitex IgG-2 Reagent
- Turbitex IgM Reagent
- Turbitex Kappa Reagent
- Turbitex Lambda Reagent
- Urilyzer 100 Pro
- Urilyzer 100 Pro Product Overview
- Urilyzer 500 Pro
- Urilyzer 500 Pro Product Overview
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Key Competitors
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Key Employees
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Recent Developments
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG, Recent Developments
- Nov 05, 2015: Analyticon Biotechnologies Provides Update on Urilyzer Duo
- Nov 14, 2011: Analyticon To Present Urilyzer 100, New Touch Screen Analyzer For Physicians At MEDICA 2011
- Appendix
- Methodology
- About the Author
- Contact Us
- Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- miacom diagnostics GmbH
- Formycon AG
- Fidelio Healthcare Partners GmbH Co.KG
- DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
- Centronic GmbH
