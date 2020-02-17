RUBIX FX Announces Rebranding To FXTRADING.com effective on February 17th, 2020

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Global FX & CFD's Broker RUBIX FX, a registered trading name of Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Limited (AFSL 337985), announced the firm will be re-branding to FXTRADING.com effective February 17th, 2020.

Mr Jonathan Wine, a company representative said;

"Through RUBIX FX, we have achieved tremendous growth and success in Australia and internationally, servicing over 50,000 clients and growing rapidly."

He went on to Say:

"To rapidly pursue our goals of global expansion in the retail and institutional FX trading industry, we have acquired the premium domain name and brand FXTRADING.com to represent our organization's core values and industry leading products and services into the future."

The firm has announced in an email to clients that all existing client and partner accounts will automatically transition to the new FXTRADING.com brand with no significant action needed by clients.

The brand will continue to operate under both Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Limited, (AFSL 337985, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission 'ASIC') and Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited (Vanuatu Company No 40256, regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission 'VFSC').

In the near future, the firm is planning to apply for and obtain further licenses in reputable jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom.

About FXTRADING.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gleneagle Securities Australia

Gleneagle Securities is a privately owned multi-disciplinary financial services house catering to the trading and investing needs of Retail, Institutional, Corporate and High Net Worth clientele. It delivers retail and wholesale investment products and services including; Foreign Exchange, CFD's, Futures, Equities, Equity Derivatives, Exchange Traded Options, Initial Placement Offerings (IPOs) and selected Managed Accounts and Funds.

