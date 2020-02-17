Scalable transportation software sees 100% growth in New recurring revenue for 2019

Alpega Group, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end transportation and logistics management software in Europe, today announced that new business from its TMS software grew by 100% in the SME segment in 2019.

Speaking on the results, Todd DeLaughter, Group CEO for Alpega said: "While the TMS market as a whole is growing in the high teens, we saw particular acceleration in the SME segment as more and more mid-size companies embrace technology to enable business efficiency and reduce cost while lowering carbon emissions. In 2019, we added 83 new clients for our TMS business."

"A big part of this success is down to the flexibility we offer our users. By bringing together the expertise of inet, Transwide and TenderEasy, Alpega TMS is able to cater to businesses dealing with all levels of logistics complexity. Our offer is uniquely scalable which makes it really attractive to SMEs with mounting needs. Businesses can start with a solution focused on Full Truck Load (FTL) and road transport, before expanding to incorporate Live Tracking or Advanced Planning, while addressing multi-mode Land, Sea, Rail and Air with Less Truck Loads (LTL).

Our modules, such as Smart Booking, provide best-in-breed software aimed at optimizing specific processes. They integrate with our end-to-end TMS, or function as standalone solutions, allowing for greater customer flexibility to address a specific pain point today with a scalable solution for future needs" concluded DeLaughter.

