Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market, and it is poised to grow by USD 13.54 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and rising security concerns might hamper the market growth.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Other End-users

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Call Center Outsourcing Market size

Call Center Outsourcing Market trends

Call Center Outsourcing Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the call center outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Teleperformance SE, Transcom WorldWide AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the call center outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profiles, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors

