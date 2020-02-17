Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member American Craftsman Renovations For Best Home Improvements in Savannah, Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / Findit®, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member American Craftsman Renovations and highlighting their best home improvements in Savannah, GA.

American Craftsman Renovations has been utilizing Findit and its online marketing services since March of 2014. The services Findit® provides American Craftsman Renovations includes content creation and social network marketing to increase the overall online presence of American Craftsman Renovations in search engines and on social networking sites. Each Findit URL is designated to a specific town and service that American Craftsman Renovations provides and where they provide them. Content is created within each unique Findit URL to help increase overall exposure throughout the web based on those unique URLs. American Craftsman Renovations has claimed 30 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit Each of the names represents a town that American Craftsman Renovations provides home repair and renovation services in along with the type of service that they provide.

American Craftsman Renovations is a full service general contractor in Savannah Georgia offering professional residential remodeling and renovation services across Greater Savannah including: Ford Plantation Richmond Hill, Ardsley Park, The Landings at Skidaway Island, Isle of Hope, Wylly Island, Talahi Island, Dutch Island, Wilmington Island, Tybee Island, Historic Savannah and more.

American Craftsman Renovations specializes in professional residential remodeling services that include: kitchen remodeling and renovations, bathroom remodeling and renovations, home additions, structural repairs, roofing and siding services, custom woodwork and cabinetry, home repairs and more.

Visit American Craftsman Renovations on Findit under their Findit Names

Findit.com/savannahadditions

Findit.com/bath-remodelers-savannah-georgia

Findit.com/savannah-georgia-roofers

Findit.com/savannah-historic-remodeling

Findit.com/savannahkitchenrenovations

Check Out American Craftsman Renovations' Recent Home Improvement Jobs in Savannah

Kitchen Renovation

Bathroom Renovation

Home Addition

Front Porch Portico

Homeowners in Savannah that are looking to transform their home rely on American Craftsman Renovations for their attention to detail, exceptional customer service, and quality workmanship. To schedule a free in home estimate with American Craftsman Renovations, call 912-481-8353.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases their extensive product lines.

About American Craftsman Renovations:

American Craftsman Renovations is a residential general contracting outfit with an intense focus on client relationships. The most important thing we build is a life- long relationship with our clients. It begins with our respect of our client's families, homes and the investment that they have chosen to make their homes a functional work of art. In return our clients recognize that we are skilled craftsmen that take pride in our work and appreciate the opportunity given us to provide for our respective families. These basic premises allow for harmonious relationships and beautiful finished work that will last long after a particular project is completed.

We make use of new technological advances in new materials as well as the tried and true practices and materials that have been working for hundreds of years. All of this combined gives our clients the best value in the market and quality that is second to none. We are thankful for the many friends that we have made and look forward to making many more in the future.

