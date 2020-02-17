

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Airways' chief operating officer Klaus Goersch, and its Director of People, Angela Williams will leaving the carrier, in wake of pilot strike last year, according to reports.



The departures came as British Airways' parent firm International Consolidated Airlines Group transition to new chief executive officer.



The departing chief operating officer oversaw British Airways' pilots during their two-days strike last year. It was the first ever strike by pilots in the airline's history. The strike was called by the British Airline Pilots Association over a long-running dispute over pay and benefits.



The reports also said British Airways appointed Jason Mahoney, who was Director of Engineering, as new chief operating officer. Former people director at IAG Cargo, Stuart Kennedy, will replace Williams.



Last month, International Consolidated Airlines Group said that Willie Walsh decided to retire as chief executive. He will stand down from the role and from the Board of IAG on 26 March 2020 and will retire on 30 June 2020. Luis Gallego, currently Iberia chief executive, would succeed Willie.



